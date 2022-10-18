Chagford drift sale sees strong prices for ponies

A spokesperson for Rendells said: ‘The Chagford Pony Drift Sale 2022 was an amazing day and was enjoyed by all. Rendells would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the vendors, purchasers, hardworking staff, stock handlers and helpers. A special mention to Charlotte Faulkner and The Dartmoor Hill Pony Association who alongside of the Friends of The Dartmoor Hill Pony have worked tirelessly to develop the social media and promote the sale which is a major factor in the continued success of the sale so a special thank you to them. The auctioneers would also like to thank Devon Trading Standards and the Animal Health and Plant Health Agency for their guidance.’