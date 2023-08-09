In the machinery and sundries section as always there was something for everyone with just under 200 lots offered. An Ifor Williams DP120 livestock trailer topped the sale selling to £1,400, rubber stable mats to £160, milk churn to £75, lathe to £70, transport box to £70, petrol strimmer and harness to £50, garden chairs to £40, roll of netting wire to £35, tool box to £35, chicken house to £32, JCB gear box oil to £32, livestock trough to £30, quantity of spanners to £28, rope to £25, rabbit hutch to £22, quantity of trolly wheels to £22, hay racks to £20.