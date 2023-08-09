The July Chagford Sale attracted a better entry, with an entry of 320 store lambs which sold to a top price of £110 for Mr R. Mallett of South Tawton and an overall average of £80.40.
A small entry of ewes sold to £122 for Mr. H. T. Davies of Chagford.
In the machinery and sundries section as always there was something for everyone with just under 200 lots offered. An Ifor Williams DP120 livestock trailer topped the sale selling to £1,400, rubber stable mats to £160, milk churn to £75, lathe to £70, transport box to £70, petrol strimmer and harness to £50, garden chairs to £40, roll of netting wire to £35, tool box to £35, chicken house to £32, JCB gear box oil to £32, livestock trough to £30, quantity of spanners to £28, rope to £25, rabbit hutch to £22, quantity of trolly wheels to £22, hay racks to £20.
The next sale of sheep and machinery at Rendells Chagford Market is on Saturday, August 26 at 10am