Chagford Market kicks off with goat entry
Once again, the sale on October 22 kicked off with an entry of goats.
Mr M Warren’s two castrated Billys sold to £30, followed by Mrs J Harper’s Toggenburg wether kids which sold to £60, ‘Ted’ a 2 year old Toggenburg Billy, proven to work, attracted much attention and sold to £110.
There was a modest entry of sheep with a total of 220 penned, which saw a good trade. Mr. R. Partridge topped the ewes with a pen of breeding ewes selling to £142 and another pen to £110 followed by cull ewes from Mr. Brook which sold to £70.
The demand for store lambs was strong, with the market topped by a pen of mixed store lambs from CD & S Alford selling to £86, followed by a pen of ewe lambs for P & V Pearse which sold to £80.50, followed by a pen of whether lambs for Mr F C Janes which sold to £68.50, Mr. HT Davies mule whether lambs sold to £63.50. Other prices included Mr S G Shilston’s ewe lambs to £80.
Rams saw a top price of £150 for a Texel 2T from Mr. R. Partridge followed by a Texel FM from Haggar & Hagger selling to £100
The machinery and sundries section of the sale as usual attracted a good variety of items with an IAE draft gate proving most popular and selling to £122, a quantity of 8 x 4 timber sheets to £66, quantity of 4 x 2 timber lengths sold to £58, galvanized water trough £52, strimmer £30, MK3 chopper bike £30, 3-tiered planter to £18. bucket of staples to £12.
Rendells would like to take this opportunity to thank all the vendors and purchasers who have supported them throughout the year, they very much look forward to seeing everyone at next year’s sales.
The next sale at Chagford is on Thursday, November 24 2022 —Chagford Show and Sale of Suckled Calves, Stores and Breeding Cattle.
