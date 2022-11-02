Chagford Market kicks off with goat entry

The demand for store lambs was strong, with the market topped by a pen of mixed store lambs from CD & S Alford selling to £86, followed by a pen of ewe lambs for P & V Pearse which sold to £80.50, followed by a pen of whether lambs for Mr F C Janes which sold to £68.50, Mr. HT Davies mule whether lambs sold to £63.50. Other prices included Mr S G Shilston’s ewe lambs to £80.