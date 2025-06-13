A charity which supports refugees who have sought safety in Devon are appealing for donations to help them continue their vital work.
Refugee Support Devon is aiming to raise £5,000 in one week, so far they have raised over £1,300.
The appeal runs until June 22, with funds going directly towards providing emergency and long-term support to refugees and people seeking safety in Devon.
Adnan, a Refugee Support Devon client, said: “Refugee Support Devon are doing very important work in supporting refugees in Devon. They don’t just help us with essentials, but they go beyond and think about what will help our mental wellbeing as well. I am very thankful for that.”
