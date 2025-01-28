An amateur writer has written possibly her last collections of poems and stories which she sells in small numbers from a card shop in Tavistock.
Shirley Gill, 83, of Tavistock, has published ‘Thoughts that Come Into My Head’ and ‘Granny Gill’s Short Stories For Young Children’ in memory of her beloved husband Phil (a former BBC rigger) who died from cancer in 2022 after 55 years of marriage. Her books can only be bought from the House of Cards shop.
The couple lived in Peter Tavy for most of their marriage where they enjoyed gardening and walking before Phil’s death from oesophageal cancer – prompting Shirley to write three poetry collections and sell her self-published books in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Shirley said: “I find it quite a worry when I can’t sell enough books to raise money for Cancer Research. I’ve raised £1,000 from my three poetry books, so I’m pleased. But I’d like to raise a bit more, then I’ll stop publishing. But I’ll still write. I love writing and would like more people to hear my poems and for children to hear my stories. I’d like to read my stories to them and see them laugh.”
Shirley said: “The stories and poems just pop into my head and I have to write them down. I think about what Phil would say and how he’d laugh. Every penny goes into charity and in memory of Phil.”
Her poems are about everyday life which sometimes she uses to illustrate big issues such as the Gaza conflict, grieving, shop closures in her home town, love in later life and the view over the River Tavy from her window.
She illustrates her books, but is sad that having a stroke has taken away her painting skills and would like to learn again.