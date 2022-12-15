First, take a moment to consider whether you could support a local business. Local produce from our greengrocers, butchers, shops and markets is usually very competitively priced and they value your support and offer a personalised service. However, if you are planning to do your Christmas shop in the supermarkets, Which? has provided useful information on which is the most affordable supermarket for a Christmas dinner shop. They found that Aldi was the most affordable option for purchasing a whole Christmas dinner. Lidl came in a close second, with ASDA finishing in third place, followed by Tesco, Sainsbury’s then Morrisons. Waitrose proved to be the most expensive. Read the article at: https://bit.ly/3Wt2MOU