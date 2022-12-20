THE REVISED waste and recycling collection dates for Christmas and New Year have been announced by West Devon Borough Council.
Collections will run as normal this week (from Monday December 19) and will return to normal in the week beginning Monday 16 January.
If your usual collection date is Monday December 26 then this will change to Wednesday December 28; from Tuesday December 27 to Thursday December 29; from Wednesday December 28 to Friday December 30; from Thursday December 29 to Saturday December 31; and from Friday December 30 to Tuesday January 3.
In the following week your normal collection day Monday January 2 will change to Wednesday January 4; from Tuesday January 3 to Thursday January 5; from Wednesday January 4 to Friday January 6; from Thursday January 5 to Saturday January 7 and from Friday January 6 to Monday January 9.
In the final revised week if your normal collection day is Monday January 9, this will change to Tuesday January 10; Wednesday January 11 to Thursday January 12; Thursday January 12 to Friday January 13 and Friday January 13 will change to Saturday January 14.
Garden waste service subscribers can put a real Xmas tree out for collection from January 10 and 22.