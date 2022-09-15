Cinemas to screen Queen’s funeral
By Emily Woolfe | Group Digital Editor |
@emilyjparsons[email protected]
Thursday 15th September 2022 1:48 pm
Share
A book of condolence at St George’s Church, Douglas, to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Lord of Mann ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Several cinema chains have confirmed they will remain open on Monday - to allow people to watch the Queen’s funeral together.
Curzon, Vue and Arc are among those who have said they will be open, but with only one item being screened.
Anyone wishing to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II with others, and embrace a sense of community and shared mourning, is encouraged to take advantage of the free tickets and book to watch it on the large screen.
The majority of small independent cinemas have revealed they will remain closed, to mark the bank holiday and national day of mourning.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |