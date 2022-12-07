Colleagues from the Okehampton Co-op Funeralcare (covering Devon, Plymouth, Cornwall and South Coast) have announced the return of their annual Christmas Memorial Service, which is set to take place on Wednesday, December 14th from 6pm.
Hosted at the Charter Hall in Okehampton, the service will be led by Reverend Grace Jevons, with support from Co-op funeral arrangers Juliet Matthews and Helen Skuse, as well as funeral director Katie-Sarah Willing. The service seeks to cater to all religious beliefs, and will give members of the local community the opportunity to reflect on the loss of their loved ones, lighting a candle in their memory.
With over half of UK adults (54%) having experienced the loss of a loved one in the last five years, the memorial service is a welcomed initiative, aimed at helping those who have experienced bereavement speak openly about their experience, and find support amongst members of the local community.
In addition to the service, colleagues at the Co-op Funeralcare in Okehampton have also announced the return of their Memorial Christmas Tree. Located within the 9 East Street funeral home, the tree aims to offer locals the opportunity to celebrate the memory of their loved ones that they’ve lost over the past year. Those wishing to help decorate the Christmas tree can do so by popping into the funeral home to write a personal note to their lost loved ones on a ‘memory bauble’, which will be hung on the Christmas tree throughout the festive season.
Katie-Sarah Willing, funeral director at the Co-op Funeralcare in Okehampton, said: ‘We know Christmas can be especially difficult when you’ve experienced bereavement, which is why every year we put together a memorial service to support our community during the holiday season.
We hope the memorial service allows those in our community who are struggling with grief to share their experiences in a safe space, and connect with others living in or around Okehampton who may relate to their feelings. And of course, anyone who needs to chat, especially during this time of the year, can pop into our funeral home at any time, and they will be welcomed with open arms!’