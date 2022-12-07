In addition to the service, colleagues at the Co-op Funeralcare in Okehampton have also announced the return of their Memorial Christmas Tree. Located within the 9 East Street funeral home, the tree aims to offer locals the opportunity to celebrate the memory of their loved ones that they’ve lost over the past year. Those wishing to help decorate the Christmas tree can do so by popping into the funeral home to write a personal note to their lost loved ones on a ‘memory bauble’, which will be hung on the Christmas tree throughout the festive season.