In 2022, Coca Cola began the rollout of an idea that they could have never foreseen to be so controversial: attached caps.
There is no doubt some of you have already shuddered at their mention. However, despite sounding irritating, the moored caps are environmentally well-intentioned.
Coca Cola says the new design ensures “no cap gets left behind, helping to boost collection and recycling, and reduce litter” according to their website.
However, the move isn’t being entirely well received in Tavistock with some pointing it out as an example of tokenism.
Some locals have branded the change “annoying”.
One local woman, Amber Burden, stated that she is “just sick of the lids” and has actually injured herself on four separate occasions due to them.
“I had just opened a bottle and cut my hand on it for the fourth time,” she said.
Ms Burden was so frustrated with the caps that she contacted Coca Cola, to which they responded:
“We’re sorry to hear you’ve had an issue with the tethered closure – we understand that it’s a bit of a change, but when opening and closing the bottle, we advise you to not remove the cap from the bottleneck, or twist or bend the tab in a way that could compromise or damage the closure.”
Other Tavonians had a more humorous take on the matter. James Sanders showed us this picture, below, stating: “It pokes my nose!”
While Coca Cola’s new lids have been greeted somewhat sceptically in Tavistock, in packaging innovation circles they are viewed more enthusiastically.
Adam Herriott, the sector specialist of a climate action NGO (Non-Governmental Organisation) called WRAP, said: “This great move from Coca Cola Great Britain supports the ongoing work with the UK Plastics Pact in trying to ensure that as much plastic packaging is captured and recycled as possible.
“In 2020 we saw the amount of plastic packaging being recycled increase from 44% to 52%. The small changes are what adds up to make a big difference and when it comes to recycling, the higher quality of the material the better. We look forward to seeing more innovations in this area”.
The move covered their entire portfolio of brands, including Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr Pepper, Lilt and Fanta.
Jo Churchill, the resources and waste minister, said: “More businesses are finding innovative ways to tackle harmful plastic pollution and Coca Cola’s new design will make it easier for people to recycle and help reduce litter.”