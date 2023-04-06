Okehampton and District Community Transport Group wil be hosting a coffee morning this Saturday (April 15) at Charter Hall on Market Street from 9am to 12pm.
There will be a raffle, bric-a-brac and books on offer.
The group is also being joined by a range of independent stall holders at the event to help those attending grab a bargain.
The group is also putting on transport to the event, get in touch with them if you would like to be picked up. They will also be having lunch at Farmer Luxtons on the way home.
The group can be contacted on 01837 55000.