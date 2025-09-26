COLDPLAY’s lead singer Chris Martin, who grew up in Whitestone, has officially opened local charity InFocus’s new care home.
Named after the world-famous musician, Martin House in Exeter will be home to five visually impaired young adults with complex needs.
“Chris took part in a Q&A session with young people supported by the charity, listened to a Rachmaninoff/Coldplay mash-up performed by a gifted pianist studying at the college, and even joined in to perform a couple of Coldplay songs alongside them,” an InFocus spokesperson said.
“A huge thank-you to Chris for helping us celebrate this milestone in such a special way.”
Based at Countess Wear, InFocus provides specialist care for young people with impaired vision and complex needs.
