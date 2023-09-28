Mrs Betambeau, along with her family, sponsors a Ukrainian family and has said that the rewards of providing a home for refugees are enormous. She said: “My whole family have an understanding for different cultures and we are starting to learn languages. We can now sing “Happy Birthday” in Ukrainian. Whenever there’s a birthday we sing in English, Welsh, Ukrainian and occasionally French. We celebrated British Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Ukrainian Christmas, Valentine’s Day, International Women’s Day, then Easter! We had so much fun learning about each other’s traditions and ways to celebrate, and our guest made us absolutely delicious meals! We even FaceTimed their family to have a “cheers” together on New Year’s Eve. We feel close to their family members and are now very much looking forward to a big gathering when we visit their hometown in Ukraine one day, when the war is over.” Host families can receive up to £500 a month as a “thank you” from the Government to help British families. Though not much, Mrs Betambeau pointed out that it was likely more than a family would receive if they rented out their spare bedroom and was set up to help host families cover the extra costs of supporting a larger household.