There was a good turnout for the Tamar Energy Fest in Tavistock recently, with around 600 people coming along to the event in Butchers’ Hall on Saturday, November 22.
The annual event brings social enterprise Tamar Energy Community’s (TEC’s) team together with local businesses and organisations, to provide a range of advice, support and exhibits around energy and sustainability.
It welcomed three exhibitors for the first time: Bip, Mole Energy with advice on renewable energy and the inspiring Walkham Valley Landscape Recovery Project.
A spokesperson for Tamar Energy Fest said: “With the challenges and opportunities around skills within the energy, retrofit and building sector we were delighted that Bip hosted the Future Builders’ Hub. We encourage anyone looking for a worthwhile hands-on career to consider looking at this sector.
“The Fell Partnership exhibited the Nudura system for building and/or extending homes; and information was available from Plymouth-based architects Studio Skein.
“National Energy Action (NEA) and South West Water shared advice on reducing energy and water bills and keeping safe through the winter period; and Utility Warehouse had advice on energy tariffs available.
“Transition Tavistock and Tavy Rail are undertaking important work with a particular focus on encouraging more sustainable approaches to travel and transport in our rural environment; and we were also joined by Devon Wildlife Trust, Tamar Valley National Landscape championing the Tamar Valley and Dartmoor Photographer promoting Dartmoor’s red telephone boxes.
“Thanks to Dartmoor Energy with whom we work closely. Congratulations to Stoke Climsland Parish Council on their Retrofit Guide now available; and to Stevie for refreshments which kept us all going. We look forward to seeing you in 2026.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.