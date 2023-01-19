The primary school is part of this partnership of academy schools, in the Bude area of north Cornwall and in South Devon. Lifton will soon be joined by two other West Devon schools, Gulworthy and Lamerton in the trust. Katy said this would give the opportunity to share resources and wisdom.She is no stranger to West Devon, having grown up in Tavistock, and been a headteacher at Bere Alston Primary School, her first headship. ‘I’m familiar with our rural schools that have quite a close-knit community, as village schools do. What I want to look at is how we can continue to be part of the community.’ Katy started her teaching career in 2007 and outside the classroom, she has also worked as a specialised leader in education, supporting teachers across the region.