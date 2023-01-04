The Okehampton District Community Transport Group has welcomed a new coordinator to the team: Sarah Packer.
Having owned her own pasty house and worked as a carer for 15 years, Sarah is avid to take on the role for the charity group, which provides transport for the frail, elderly and rurally isolated.
Now in her second week in the role of coordinator, Sarah said: ‘I worked as a carer for many years and just sought a complete change. I’ve always loved caring for people and this role was local to where I lived. It really called to me, I just applied and was fortunate enough to be selected. Whilst I’m completely new to the team, I’ve used the service before and regularly consulted with them when in my caring roles and was always so impressed.’
Sarah has been local to West Devon since the 1980s, having moved with her family. Currently based on the outskirts of Okehampton, Sarah is married to her husband Phil and has a close knit family with two married children, her five-year-old labrador Teddy and two grandchildren who live locally.
Sarah set up an independent pasty shop with her father in Hatherleigh many years ago, then moving the shop to Okehampton to cater for the rising customer numbers. It was there she met Phil, who came on board to help her, before they sold the shop in 2007. Sarah then started working as a carer at Castle Ham Lodge, and has cared for groups such as those with learning difficulties and the elderly.
Sarah said: ‘I really appreciate the hard work of all our drivers who are volunteers and we’re always on the hunt for new drivers — all they need to have is a licence, enthusiasm and a natural willingness to help people.
‘We help those who are socially isolated and would otherwise find it hard to interact with the outside world to ensure they aren’t lonely. We also help people attend medical appointments and go on many lovely trips, we have all sorts on the go. For example, we take people to all places such as Ashburton, Ikea in Exeter and Launceston. We always welcome suggestions from anyone and these can then be put to the powers that be.’
The group also has a ring and ride bus service, voluntary car service and wheelchair accessible transport available.
Manager Sue Wonnacott said: ‘We are very lucky to have Sarah join us as a part time co-ordinator, she is well known in the area and she has been a carer at Castle Ham Lodge for many years where she was very popular and won a prestigious award a few years ago from Guinness Care.
‘We are desperately seeking volunteers in the Lewdown/Lifton area and the Chagford area as we currently do not have anyone very close so have to use drivers from further afield. If anyone is interested they should ring us on 01837 55000 and we can arrange a mutually convenient time for a chat to discuss what is involved.’