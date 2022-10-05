COST OF LIVING CRISIS: Do you qualify for a reduction in your council tax?

Janie Moor, from Citizens Advice in Devon said: ‘There are a number of situations where you might be able to get a council tax discount. In addition to a single person discount if you live alone, you may also be eligible for a discount if you have a live in carer or there are full time students or apprentices in the household. You may also be eligible for reduction if you need a bigger property because someone has a disability. If you are unsure how the rules apply to your circumstances, make contact with your local Citizens Advice office.”’