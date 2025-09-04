The National Trust’s historic Cotehele estate is celebrating an unexpectedly early and abundant apple harvest this year.
A bumper crop will welcome visitors to the Apple Weekender scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday, September 13–14 with tastings, tours, cider sampling and orchard celebrations.
Cotehele’s orchards, set in the Tamar Valley’s unique microclimate, are home to dozens of historic and rare West Country apple varieties.
The event will also include tastings of Cotehele’s rare and historic apple varieties, the first sampling of Cotehele’s new floral cider, orchard and meadow tours, family activities, and expert talks from gardeners and orchard volunteers.
Visitors will be able to wander through the Mother Orchard, pick apples straight from the trees, and take them home to enjoy, whether for eating fresh, juicing or turning into autumn bakes and crumbles.
Emma Whitworth, senior visitor experience officer at Cotehele, added: “It’s such a special time of year when visitors can use all of their senses to connect with local heritage and create lasting memories, sharing the bounty of the harvest, thinking about recipes to cook together, and enjoying time as families.
“It’s wholesome and traditional in the very best way, timeless. Celebrating the apple harvest marks the end of summer in the Tamar Valley, and we’re delighted to welcome everyone to be part of it.”
Two days of apple picking had to be organised last weekend, September 6 and 7, ahead of the Apple Weekender, after the historic Tudor estate experienced one of the hottest years on record.
Visitors were invited in to harvest apples earlier than usual after a bountiful blossom season led to a bumper crop of apples ripening unseasonably early in the Cotehele orchards.
Normal admission fees apply for the weekend event, with free admission for National Trust members.
Find out more by visiting: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/cornwall/cotehele
