MID Devon District Council has made a donation of £3,328.49 to the Churches Housing Action Team (CHAT), a local charity that has been supporting people experiencing housing difficulties in Mid Devon since 1995.
The contribution is the result of several staff initiatives, including money raised through Christmas Jumper Day, the Christmas Quiz, and the interest generated from the council’s staff Christmas Savings Club.
The staff Christmas club, which has 118 members, alone generated £2,946.78 in interest, which has been donated to CHAT. In addition, the Christmas Jumper Day and quiz raised £381.71.
Churches Housing Action Team (CHAT) fundraising manager Holly Reid said: “We are incredibly grateful to Mid Devon District Council staff for taking part in these fantastic initiatives and for the generous donation.
“Their support will help us continue providing advice and practical help to people facing housing difficulties across Mid Devon, when it is needed most.”
Alongside this financial donation, council housing staff also organised donations of food and other essential items, helping CHAT provide practical assistance to those in need during the winter months.
CHAT plays a vital role in helping individuals and families facing housing challenges, offering advice, support and practical solutions to prevent homelessness and promote stability.
MDDC chief executive Stephen Walford said: “I am very proud of our staff for their efforts and generosity.
“This donation will help CHAT continue its invaluable work in our community, especially during the winter months when housing support is needed most.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.