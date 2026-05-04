Landlords, letting agents and tenants are being urged to make sure they’re ready for the major changes in the private rented sector as the first phase of the Renters’ Rights Act comes into effect.
The act, which came in on Friday, May 1, is bringing in new rights and responsibilities across the private rented sector designed to create more security and fairness for tenants, while setting out clear expectations for landlords.
Key changes include the introduction of alternate eviction notices to replace the old Section 21 notice, new measures to stop rental bidding and rental discrimination, and limits on the amount of rent in advance that landlords can request.
The reforms are the most significant change to the private rented sector in England in almost 40 years and are intended to target rogue landlords. This new legislation should not cause too much concern to most landlords in the borough and give clarity on what is expected of them.
However, there are certain steps that landlords need to take to make sure they’re compliant. The borough council’s Housing Advice team is keen to support landlords to ensure they are fully compliant and abreast of these changes. Examples include:
- If your current tenancy started before 1 May 2026 and has an existing written tenancy agreement, you need to give your tenants a copy of the Renters’ Rights Act Information Sheet. You’ve got until 31 May 2026 to provide this to all your tenants, either digitally or on paper, or risk receiving a fine.
- If your current tenancy started before 1 May 2026 and is based entirely on a verbal agreement, you need to give your tenants a written record of the specific terms of the agreement. You need to do this on or before 31 May instead of providing the Information Sheet. Click here to access the Government guidance on the information you need to provide
- If you have a tenancy that starts on or after 1 May 2026, you need to provide your tenants with certain information about the tenancy in writing. You could do this in a written tenancy agreement. Click here to access the Government guidance on the information you need to provide.
- Use the Government’s new tenancy forms – if you need them.
- Update your rent increase processes so they’re compliant with the new rules.
Cllr Mark Renders, WDBC lead member for housing, said: “In West Devon, secure and decent housing underpins everything we want for our communities. The Renters’ Rights Act gives us new tools to protect renters and raise standards, and we welcome the clarity it brings. Our focus now is on working with landlords so that the move to the new system is smooth and the benefits of the Act are felt by households right across the borough.”
Landlords can access the official information sheet and view the full implementation timeline through the Government’s implementation roadmap at: https://housinghub.campaign.gov.uk/renting-is-changing
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