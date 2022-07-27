Motorist caught speeding FIVE times on same road
Wednesday 27th July 2022 12:44 pm
(Richard Hartley from Pixabay )
A motorist has been banned from driving after being caught speeding FIVE times - on the same road!
Aurima Peseckis, 35, of Stags Wood Drive, Halwill Junction, appeared before magistrates’ court and pleaded guilty to speeding on the A30 at Fingle Glen in a Mercedes B200.
The court heard the offences occured on September 21 and 22 , August 26 and July 28 and 3.
He was banned from driving for 35 days for each offence.
Peseckis was also fined £300 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £250 costs.
