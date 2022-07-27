Motorist caught speeding FIVE times on same road

Wednesday 27th July 2022 12:44 pm
Share
Genneric Gatso speed camera yellow camera file pic
(Richard Hartley from Pixabay )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A motorist has been banned from driving after being caught speeding FIVE times - on the same road!

Aurima Peseckis, 35, of Stags Wood Drive, Halwill Junction, appeared before magistrates’ court and pleaded guilty to speeding on the A30 at Fingle Glen in a Mercedes B200.

The court heard the offences occured on September 21 and 22 , August 26 and July 28 and 3.

He was banned from driving for 35 days for each offence.

Peseckis was also fined £300 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £250 costs.

More About:

Fingle GlenHalwill Junction
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0