A BARN in the Dartmoor Forest area has caught fire this morning, Tuesday, October 7 as fire crews work to extinguish the blaze.
The blaze was at a property on the road from Tor Royal to Bullpark in Princetown.
Four fire engines and a water bowser are currently in attendance as firefighters from Plympton, Princetown, Tavistock and Yelverton work to put out the agricultural fire.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire at around 4.30am.
Crews have used a main jet, hose reel jet and breathing apparatus.
The situation is ongoing.
