She added: ‘It is very important that we tell the story of how much Jesus suffered for our futures. He was tortured and then most cruelly crucified. I’m so pleased so many people came to see our drama which is like a mystery drama. This was where we moved up the hill to the church listening to our excellent churchwarden Helen Harris as she narrated the story of our Lord’s Passion from a booklet comprising a series of 14 short Scripture readings. We stopped to perform different stages of the drama and Helen did a great job of encouraging the crowd to interact with the dialogue.’