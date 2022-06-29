Cycling event helps pay for Dartmoor signs

DNPA’s Tim Russell and Dartmoor Classic chairman Guy Langworthy with one of the new signs ( Dartmoor National Park Authority )

A major cycling challenge has boosted funds for Donate for Dartmoor and helped to replace Dartmoor National Park’s ‘welcome’ signs.

The Dartmoor Classic Sportive, organised by Mid Devon Cycling Club, is an annual cycling challenge open to cyclists of all abilities. A well-known and popular event, its three route options allow riders to experience an open road sportive in outstanding national park scenery.

Their £2,300 donation to the authority’s fundraising campaign has gone towards new signs replacing the 20-year-old brown timber boards on the principal roads into the national park.

The new signs allow information to be updated so that people have timely, helpful information when they visit. For example the panels can highlight speed limits, fire risks or warn of snowy and icy conditions plus more.

The intention is that all the welcome signs will be replaced as part of a special project over the next two to three years.

Dartmoor National Park Authority’s recreation and access projects officer Tim Russell said the donation from the Dartmoor Classic had made a ‘huge difference’ to the project to replace the signs. ‘As projects officer I am always very grateful for, and often humbled by, people’s generosity towards our wide range of improvement works across the park.’