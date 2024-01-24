A PROUD North Tawton dad has spoken about his autistic son’s achievements in the hope of reassuring parents with struggling children that things get better.
Jeff Weedon spoke proudly of his son Syd, who is standing in the upcoming North Tawton Town Council election, and the challenges he has overcome to offer reassurance and encouragement to parents whose children may be experiencing similar difficulties.
Nineteen-year-old Syd has conquered many difficulties, including severe anxiety, to reach his goals and has now put himself forward in the council election to give younger people in the town a voice on the council.
“He realises for young people who live in the town they don’t see anyone their age on the council. He’s taken his head above the parapet to encourage others,” said Jeff.
“He has his own point of view, he is very intelligent, he is not easily persuaded -– if he has got a point of view about something he will let you know. He was happy and willing to put himself forward.”
As a child, Syd suffered with extreme anxiety, which at one point prevented him from attending school and struggling to leave the house. So, said Jeff, he was surprised when Syd agreed to attend the Proclamation of the King in Tavistock with his mum, who is also a councillor.
Since then, Syd has become increasingly interested in council affairs and has attended council meetings “off his own bat” regularly since September 2023
“He knows what he wants to do – he knows he has to do A to get to B and he’s happy to do it – a lot of that is of his own doing,” said Jeff.
As a parent who has seen his child overcome many battles, Jeff said he would tell other parents of struggling children: “don’t accept the status quo, don’t accept anything you are just told. The more you work, the more you open up channels. The more you talk, the more you question. The bigger the voice you have, the further you get.”