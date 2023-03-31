FREE guided walks on Dartmoor hosted by the Dartmoor Pony Heritage Trust (DPHT) promise to give a wonderful insight into the National Park.
The walks take place at Bellever near Postbridge which is managed by the charity and where it runs a herd of 28 native Dartmoor ponies.
They give visitors the chance to experience all the wonders of the moorland including its flora, fauna, history, archaeology, wildlife and especially its ponies.
As tenants to Forestry England, the DPHT has been managing 82ha of moorland which surrounds Bellever Tor within a 450ha holding. It offers grazing and care for a herd of up to 28 ponies from several farmers.
The ponies are brilliant at demonstrating the benefits of equines as grazing tools, keeping archaeological sites clear, making a huge impact on hectares of vegetation and opening up the land for more species to flourish and for visitors to enjoy.
All this is visible for anyone who takes part in a guided walk, with the DPHT’s knowledgeable guides giving their in-depth insight into the ponies, and many other aspects of this beautiful part of Dartmoor including the iconic Bellever Tor and other fascinating places such as ancient burial sites and stone circles within the Bellever holding.
Chairman Malcom Snelgrove said: “These walks are absolutely brilliant, informative and completely free. They are a wonderful way to learn all about the moorland, conservation, and the many other things that all add up to make Dartmoor a truly wonderful place to spend a few hours.”
The walks are available for groups of six or more, and are perfect for schools, groups of friends, clubs and large family gatherings.
They are available on an ad hoc basis. To book your free guided walk please email: [email protected] .
The charity also hosts a series of paid-for guided walks with Geri Skeens, who has a background in learning and development and has helped communities in Africa develop sustainable livelihoods, and Paul Rendell, a keen local historian who has written many articles for newspapers and magazines, the first of which is on April 4.
Topics to be covered during 2023 include Pony Power, Ponies, People and Place, Bellever and Laughter Tor, An Introduction to Mosses, Lichens and Ferns, and Exploring Heathland on Laughter Tor.