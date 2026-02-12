The Dartmoor Line reopened this morning (February 12) after being closed for over two weeks ago due to significant flooding following Storm Chandra last month.
The train line, which runs from Okehampton to Exeter via Crediton, shut on January 27 after the storm damaged sections of the track.
Initially expected to reopen on February 7, the date was pushed back due to high floodwaters and fast-flowing water which made it too dangerous for divers to inspect any damage to bridges and viaducts.
The Tarka Line between Exeter and Barnstaple was also affected by Storm Chandra and will remain closed until the end of the day on February 16 at the earliest.
