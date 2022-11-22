The achievement of those working to re-open the Dartmoor Line was recognised last week at the ICE South West Civil Engineering Awards at which they won two categories.
Network Rail’s project to reopen the Dartmoor Line, in partnership with GWR and Devon County Council, was twice recognised, winning the prestigious Showcase Award as well as the Community Award for outstanding community engagement and the benefits it brings to Dartmoor’s communities.
Sally Walters, chair of judges, said: ‘The Dartmoor Line is an inspirational example of what can happen when civil engineers and communities work together. The project shows how infrastructure can improve connectivity for rural areas and how quickly improvements can be delivered for everyone’s benefit. The scheme has created a template for the successful restoration of other disused railways.’
The Dartmoor Line re-opened passenger services last November for the first time in nearly 50 years following over £40m of government investment. It was restored in just nine months and delivered £10m under budget becoming the first former line to re-open under the Government’s Restoring Your Railway programme.
Stuart Calvert, Network Rail Wales and Western capital delivery director, said: ‘The re-opening of the much-anticipated Dartmoor line has been a revelation for the town of Okehampton and other nearby communities, supporting greater connectivity, boosting local businesses, the tourism sector, and provide greater access to education and work for thousands of people.’
The Dartmoor Line celebrated its first anniversary since re-opening on November 20.
The ICE South West Civil Engineering Awards are held annually to recognise achievement among regional engineers and project teams.