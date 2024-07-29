For the fifth summer, marshals are being deployed across Dartmoor to support the work of the National Park’s rangers in tackling anti-social behaviour.
Marshals were first introduced in the summer of 2020 and have proved invaluable in supporting the Dartmoor Ranger team as they go about their duties. They provide high-visibility patrols to reduce the impact of antisocial behaviour and engage with visitors. They are on patrol from now until mid-September.
The additional boots on the ground are funded through a partnership project involving the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, Alison Hernandez, the National Trust, Woodland Trust, Duchy of Cornwall, Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council, and private landowners.
Dartmoor National Park Head Ranger Simon Lee (pictured, top left) said: “We're delighted to run this initiative for the fifth year in a row. Through the partnership, we're able to provide additional resources to help tackle and prevent incidents caused by a minority of people—incidents that can have a detrimental impact on Dartmoor's beauty and other people's quiet enjoyment of this special place.
"Like rangers, marshals bring valuable experience and skills in dealing with sensitive situations but are also there to help and advise so people have safe and memorable visits."
Commissioner Hernandez said: “I know issues such as antisocial behaviour remain a real concern for people living on Dartmoor and are a blight on what is not only an ecologically important area but a place highly valued by those who live, visit and work on the moor.
“Tackling antisocial behaviour is a priority in my Police and Crime Plan and that is why I continue to invest in these Marshals who can make a real difference and provide a reassurance to people both living and working on our moors that they are not alone.”
Last year, Dartmoor Marshals spent 1,089 person-hours patrolling over the summer, covering 44 evenings. They helped deal with a range of incidents such as fly camping, open fires, dogs off leads and at least one occasion of stopping a rave. They also assisted in reports of homelessness, signposting those in need to the right authorities so professional help could be provided.