The Dartmoor National Park Authority has welcomed the Government’s announcement yesterday (January 8) that it will extend a programme that supports farmers working in protected landscapes.
The national park said that the extension to the Farming in Protected Landscapes (FiPL) programme, announced by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), will ensure that farming communities on Dartmoor will continue to be supported to protect the natural environment, mitigate the impacts of climate change, provide public access opportunities, and create sustainable businesses.
Dartmoor National Park Authority’s chief executive, Kevin Bishop, said: “We are delighted that the Government has announced a three-year extension to the Farming in Protected Landscapes programme.
“FiPL is an innovative scheme - it provides funding to farmers and land managers to improve access, enhance nature, tackle climate change, and support the development of farm businesses.
“It is unique in its integrated approach and the involvement of stakeholders in decisions and delivery."
This extension will provide important funding to help sustain and enhance Dartmoor over the next three years.”Since the programme launched in 2021, Dartmoor has received £3.3 million, supporting over 200 projects.
