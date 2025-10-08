The first Supermoon of 2025 lit up the skies of Dartmoor and West Devon on Tuesday night.
Lucky observers were able to glimpse the Harvest supermoon amongst the clouds.
Professional photographer Jason Way captured the Harvest Supermoon rise above Haytor on Dartmoor.
He described watching the moon rise behind the rugged granite of Haytor as a “truly magical moment”.
A supermoon occurs when a full lunar phase syncs up with a particularly close orbit around Earth.
The proximity makes the moon appear bigger and brighter than usual.
This supermoon is also known as the Hunter’s Moon, it is the first supermoon to appear since November 2024.
A supermoon is usually visible three or four times a year.
