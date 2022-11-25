The possibility of bringing wildcats back to the South West of England after an absence of more than 100 years is under way.
Devon Wildlife Trust has announced it is what is recruiting what is believed to be England’s first wildcat project officer. The officer will lead a feasibility study to decide if wildcats could be reintroduced successfully to the region.
European wildcats look very similar to a large tabby cat, but the animals are stockier with a fluffier, blunt tail and have distinct banding on the tail and markings on the body.
Wildcats were once found throughout the UK but hunted to extinction in most of England and Wales by the 18th century. Today, wildcats are on the verge of extinction in Scotland and are subject to urgent action to save the species.
The South West was one of the last strongholds for wildcats in England. Conservationists are now keen to explore the animal’s reintroduction because they could play an ecological role in our countryside.
Peter Burgess is Devon Wildlife Trust’s director of nature recovery. He said: ‘With the appointment of our first ever Wildcat Project Officer we are at the beginning of a process which will explore the return of wildcats to the South West of England. There’s a lot for us to do before this becomes a reality. Much of this will involve working with local communities to see if reintroduction is feasible. As yet, we have no scheduled date for any animals to be released.’