Peter Burgess is Devon Wildlife Trust’s director of nature recovery. He said: ‘With the appointment of our first ever Wildcat Project Officer we are at the beginning of a process which will explore the return of wildcats to the South West of England. There’s a lot for us to do before this becomes a reality. Much of this will involve working with local communities to see if reintroduction is feasible. As yet, we have no scheduled date for any animals to be released.’