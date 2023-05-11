The election for the Burrator Ward of West Devon Borough Council will take place on 15 June 2023.
The poll for the ward was originally due to take place on 4 May along with the elections for the borough’s other wards, but was postponed following the sad death of one of the candidates, Neil Jameson.
All affected voters living in the Burrator Ward will receive new poll cards through the post. The cards have information on how to arrange a postal or proxy vote for those who cannot make it to their polling station on June 15.
Steve Mullineaux, returning officer for West Devon Borough Council, said: “I would like to commend our officers for the speed in which they have rearranged the election in Burrator Ward following the sad death of Mr Jameson.”
All previous candidates remain validly nominated and will be included on the ballot paper, though candidate nominations are open until Tuesday 18 May. Nomination papers must be hand-delivered to the returning officer at Kilworthy Park’s reception area between the hours of 10am and 4pm.
Due to the reception only being open on Tuesdays, please make an appointment to submit nomination papers by emailing [email protected] or calling 01822 813665 or 01822 813525.
Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Kilworthy Park by 5 pm on Wednesday, May 31.
Those who had returned a postal vote ahead of the postponement will be sent a new postal vote, as the originals will not count. The new postal ballot papers will be lilac, to help voters make sure they return the correct one.
As with the elections on 4 May, those voting in person must remember to bring a form of photo ID with them. Voters without a valid form of ID can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate online at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate
The election for West Devon’s other wards took place on 4 May, with the count taking place the following day. Find out everything you need to know, including the results from last week’s count, on the Council’s website: www.westdevon.gov.uk/elections