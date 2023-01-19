After Christmas, it can be a difficult time of year when spending has run out of control and you can very easily find yourself with rising debts that can be difficult to cope with.
With the help of partners Citizen Advice, West Devon Borough Council and South Hams District Council have been gathering together lots of advice and information to help you.
Here is some information of what you can find on their Cost of Living Support pages:
Links to DEBT AND MONEY advice from partner agencies
A place to check what BENEFITS you are entitled to
Information about the COUNCIL TAX REBATE
Advice on PAYING YOUR COUNCIL TAX and how to get a reduction
Information about the Government’s ENERGY BILL DISCOUNT
For those people in an emergency situation, there is information on the HOUSHOLD SUPPORT FUND
Links to the Government ENERGY SAVING pages
The council has also pulled together help and advice for related support from partners, recognising that when money gets tight, it can have a dramatic impact on many different aspects of your life. Therefore, you can also find help and support for:
People who may be suffering ABUSE, NEGLECT OR VIOLENCE
ADDICTION, that includes alcohol, smoking and drugs
MENTAL HEALTH, support at home and loneliness
The whole FAMILY, with help for young people (including financial advice)
Cllr Tony Leech, West Devon Borough Council’s lead member for cost of living said: ‘So far we have brought you varying advice and support, but we must not overlook the impact this crisis can have on other aspects of our lives. On our mental health, on our physical health and on our relationships.
“Our website has a fantastic support directory directing you to all kinds of help, these may not be services that the council provides but we want to make sure that you know that there about people out there who can help you.
‘From details of where the food banks are, to people for you to talk to if it is all getting too much or help and advice with addiction or domestic violence. My message to you is if you need help, visit our website www.westdevon.gov.uk/cost-of-living-help and reach out to some of our partners listed. There is help out there if you need it.’
Cllr Nicky Hopwood from South Hams District Council said: ‘At Christmas everyone has the best of intentions and want to make the holiday special. Unfortunately, it is so easy with the cost of food, energy and gift prices for debts to quickly rise and get away from you. We have a lot of advice on how to access benefits and rebates online, from both ourselves and our partner agencies. You can find the information on our support pages here: www.southhams.gov.uk/cost-of-living-help
‘If you can, try and pay the minimum amount on credit card payments, so you aren’t faced with mounting additional charges. These extra charges add up very quickly and can often spiral. If you’re finding it difficult to meet the payments, get advice as soon as you can from your local Citizens Advice.
Both councils have created a QR code, which will take you straight to their Cost of Living Support page. If you don’t have access to the internet, Citizen’s Advice would also be pleased to help you access this information.
Places you can go for help and advice:
Citizens Advice West Devon 0808 278 7999
Citizens Advice South Hams 0808 278 7948
Vicki Rowe, chief officer of Citizens Advice Torridge, North Mid and West Devon said: ‘Many of us are familiar with overspending at Christmas which can lead to what is often referred to as a ‘Christmas Debt Hangover’. Every year in January we see an increase in the number of people coming to us with financial problems. The most important thing to remember is not to panic, you don’t have to deal with it alone. Citizens Advice have experienced debt advisers who can give you a helping hand if things are looking tricky. Take the first step and reach out for help today.’