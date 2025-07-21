A FORMER Methodist chapel on Dartmoor is in line to be transformed into a “harmonious” new home.
The concrete-block pebble-dashed chapel at Crockernwell was built in 1980 and has been described as ‘incongruous’ in its current setting in the village.
Now its owners are asking for permission to make a home out of it, and the Dartmoor National Park Authority is likely to let them do it.
The plan appears on the agenda for a meeting of the authority’s development management committee on July 25.
The owners are applying to change it from a “place of worship” into a house.
Their application says: “This is a modest proposal, intended to return an incongruous building to a more harmonious appearance, blending with the existing setting and providing residential accommodation for the new self-build owner.
“Consideration has been given to the sympathetic alterations necessary to provide a comfortable, affordable two-bedroom home that respects the setting and quiet residential surroundings.
“This will benefit from the care, environmental consideration and enthusiasm of a motivated self-build owner.”
There have been no objections to the plan, and West Devon Borough Council’s affordable housing team has given its support, as has Drewsteignton Parish Council.
Supporters say it will redevelop an “ugly, redundant building” and help keep the village “vibrant and alive”.
A report to the meeting says: “This presents a unique opportunity to deliver a single bespoke unit of affordable housing to meet a current identified need within the parish.
“It is an existing redundant building in need of a new use.”
The church closed due to falling numbers and an ageing local population.
