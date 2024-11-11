Devon Air Ambulance has announced that its current chief executive will be stepping down with a new leader starting in the new year.
Heléna Holt, who has worked for the charity for 17 years, will be replaced by Greg Allen, an experienced CEO who has spent the last 20 years in executive roles across the health and care sector in the UK.
Will Matthewman, chair of Devon Air Ambulance’s board of trustees, said: “We look forward to welcoming Greg to Devon Air Ambulance and working with him to help us continue to deliver lifesaving treatment to those in Devon.
“I know our board and partners will join me in paying tribute to Heléna for her incredible legacy to Devon Air Ambulance, its patients, families and communities.”
Greg Allen lives in Devon with his family and will continue to lead Devon Air Ambulance to deliver care to thousands of patients each year.