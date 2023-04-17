VOLUNTEERS are being asked to join in a Coronation appeal to help Devon Air Ambulance.
Devon Air Ambulance (DAA) is asking for a helping hand during the nationwide Coronation event - the Big Help Out.
The Big Help Out offers a chance for everyone to experience volunteering in their local area and DAA is inviting people who want to know more about volunteering, including helping out in its chain of charity shops.
On Monday, May 8, to Saturday, May 13, the DAA charity shops will be hosting an open week, where they are inviting willing volunteers to come along to meet and chat with staff, crew and current volunteers, to find out more about our service and how the donation of a little spare time could help to save a life.
The Bank Holiday Monday is a special celebration day, where sweet treats will be available in all shops for any interested volunteers who go along.
Cara Jones, DAA Volunteer Manager at Devon Air Ambulance said: 'We are very excited to be part of The Big Help Out and we’re looking forward to welcoming some new faces to step in and lend a hand to our charity shop teams.
'Volunteering is not just about the benefits it brings to DAA, but also the benefits it has on an individual, including self-esteem, confidence building, feeling part of a community and having a sense of purpose. In return for your valuable contribution towards this event, we will ensure you are well supported and happy during your time with us.
'Our 650 volunteers, each with their own unique skills and experiences, are invaluable to us. They make a meaningful difference and we truly understand their importance. We work hard to build strong relationships with them all and ensure they know just how much we appreciate them.
'We are always keen to encourage everyone to find out more about volunteering with us and the opportunities that might be of interest.'
Devon Air Ambulance has a wide variety of volunteering opportunities available to support its life-saving service. As well as retail, it recruits volunteers to help out in departments such as fundraising and head office, through to patient services and logistics, meaning there is a role for anyone who has just a little time to spare.
An important part of the DAA culture is for their office and operational teams to also spend time volunteering outside of their normal working environment and as such, those teams will also be lending a hand at The Big Help Out. Whether it’s helping with a Big Sort, a Big Steam or a Big Clean willing helpers might just bump into a Pilot, a Critical Care Paramedic or a Doctor volunteering alongside them.
This service is not Government funded and although DAA works together with land ambulance crews at the scene, the charity is not part of the NHS. DAA is funded by the kind generosity of the people of Devon and their expert clinicians are tasked to incidents when an enhanced level of specialist care is required and when minutes really matter.
This time-critical treatment would not otherwise be available to the patient until they reached a hospital emergency department.