FBM Holidays has revealed that Devon is amongst the UK’s top 10 wellness hotspots - do you agree? Have you recently moved to Devon (or Cornwall) and felt as though your health and or wellbeing has improved?
Welsh cottage company FBM Holidays has conducted research into the UK's wellness hotspots to add to your travel list. Having reviewed every area of the UK to collate this data, the results show that Dorset is the UK’s wellness capital with Pembrokeshire in West Wales and Somerset also making the top 3. The UK’s top 10 wellness hotspots are: Dorset, Pembrokeshire, Somerset, Perth and Kinross, Gwynedd, Highland, Cornwall and Devon, Aberdeenshire, Anglesey.
Cornwall scored 7th with Devon right behind in 8th place.
Each area was scored on multiple ranking factors, including Blue Flag beaches, wellness centres, health restaurants, national parks and park runs and average life expectancy. The data was then ranked to reveal the overall top 10 wellness hotspots to visit in the UK.
Laura Mackenzie, Senior Brand Communications Executive at FBM Holidays, commented: “Prioritising our wellness has never been more important, which is why we carefully analysed the top places for wellness in the UK. The data has been really fascinating to analyse, and it’s great to see that much-loved Pembrokeshire has made Wales’ top wellness spot alongside so many other gorgeous places. We hope that this will inspire everyone to experience the idyllic retreats on offer right across the UK."
Note: this data was collected by FBM Holidays during April & May 2022.