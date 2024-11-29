The recent submission of the ‘Devon and Torbay Combined County Authority Regulations 2024’ to Parliament marks a significant milestone in creating a new local authority for the region.
The proposed new authority is designed to empower local leaders to make decisions about essential services and funding for Devon and Torbay.
After being debated in the House of Commons and the House of Lords, these regulations will need to be approved by Angela Rayner MP, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities, and Local Government. Once signed, the Devon and Torbay Combined County Authority (CCA) will officially be established.
Councillor James McInnes, Leader of Devon County Council, expressed his enthusiasm: “This is an important milestone in our journey toward setting up the Devon and Torbay Combined County Authority. With these new powers, we will be able to make critical decisions on housing, jobs, education, and the environment at a local level—decisions that truly matter to everyone living and working here.”
Additionally, Councillor Paul Arnott, Leader of East Devon District Council, highlighted the collaborative efforts among the district councils: “This legislation sets the groundwork for our new authority. All the District Councils are committed to working together and ensuring that the benefits of local control are fully realized, especially with the upcoming Devolution White Paper.”
As part of the devolution deal, Devon and Torbay recently secured £16 million in funding to kickstart 16 projects aimed at providing more affordable housing, creating green jobs, and promoting business growth in the region. This funding is seen as just the beginning of what locals can expect as the combined authority continues to develop.
With these developments, residents of Devon and Torbay will soon have increased local governance and a stronger voice in decisions that shape their communities.