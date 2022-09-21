Devon County Councillor Lois Samuel meets Jacob Rees-Mogg to discuss Okehampton Parkway proposal
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Tuesday 4th October 2022
Councillor Lois Samuel celebrated the launch of the Dartmoor Line. ()
Devon County Councillor Lois Samuel announced this week (September 26) that she had met with the Secretery of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Jacob Rees-Mogg to encourage him to support the Okehampton Parkway Station campaign.
As part of the meeting Cllr Samuel emphasised the need for a second Okehampton station which supporters say will reduce traffic in the town and increase connectivity.
West Devon Borough Council has now put in a second bid for funding to construct the new station, but it has not yet heard the results.
Okehampton Station re-opened in November last year after it was closed nearly 50 years ago.
