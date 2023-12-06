Devon hospital charities Over and Above and the RD&E Charity have joined forces and will be known as Royal Devon Hospitals Charity from this week.
The charities, which raise money to provide facilities and equipment beyond what’s possible with NHS funding, have merged following the union of Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust and the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust in April last year.
Ian Roome, head of fundraising for the newly-named Royal Devon Hospitals Charity, said the merger of the trusts had presented both charities with an opportunity to do even more for hospitals in Exeter, north, mid and east Devon.
“Nothing has changed other than the name; the money raised locally can stay local and remains ringfenced for the cause it was raised for,” said Mr Roome.
“But by working together, the two charities have been able to pool their knowledge, resources, systems and processes, making us more efficient and meaning more money goes directly to our hospitals, wards and services.”
Since forming in 2011, Over and Above has raised £2.2m to build the Seamoor Chemotherapy Centre, and £1.5m for the Fern Centre, both at North Devon District Hospital. The new-look charity will continue to fund the Fern Centre, the hospital’s cancer and wellbeing centre.
Since 2019, the RD&E Charity has raised more than £250,000 to improve facilities for younger patients at the RD&E.
For more information visit www.royaldevoncharity.org.uk.