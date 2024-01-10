Devon housebuilder company Barratt Developments contributed more than £400 million to the UK economy in 2023, a new report has found.
Barratt Developments which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes has ploughed £17.1m into community contributions and built more than 2,000 properties in its West region during the last financial year which contributed more than £401m to the UK’s economic output.
Nicki Reid, sales director for Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter, said: “In 2013, Barratt Developments pioneered the first economic footprint report among housebuilders. A decade later, our commitment remains unwavering as we continue to make significant contributions to society, the UK economy and the local communities where our developments thrive.
“Ensuring transparency regarding our social and economic impact is one of our top priorities. We’ve consistently viewed ourselves as more than just a housebuilder and we hope that these statistics underscore our broader contributions.
“These results speak volumes and evidence that we’re creating lasting legacies and our tangible benefits resonate far beyond bricks and mortar.”
The achievements are highlighted in a new report which measures the housebuilders’ social and economic footprint during 2023, and includes:
- Creation of more than 110ha of green space - the equivalent of 158 football pitches
- 636 new school places
- 620 affordable homes
- £325,000 to local charities
- 1,113 employee volunteering hours
- 258 swift nesting boxes
- 68 new graduates, apprentices and trainees, contributing an estimated £700,000 to the wider economy
- £92m on physical works such as highway and environmental improvements, affordable homes and facilities to benefit local communities
- 5579 more jobs, an equivalent of 2.7 jobs per dwelling
- 99% of homes built with an EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) ‘A’ or ‘B’ rating
- Support for 818 sub-contractor or supplier companies
The assessment was carried out by independent experts who analysed socio-economic impacts of new housing in the financial year ending June 30 2023.
Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter has a range of developments across the region from Victoria Heights in Alphington to Okement Park in Okehampton and Berry Acres in Paignton.