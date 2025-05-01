A vital service that offers ongoing free support and advice to all victims of crime has been praised for helping people when they need it the most.
Devon & Cornwall Police Victim Care Unit (VCU) is there to provide independent and confidential support to people of all ages – regardless of whether it has been reported to the police or not.
It is celebrating its 10th anniversary and among the thousands of people it has helped is a 90-year-old Devon woman who was left severely traumatised after she awoke in the middle of night when an intruder broke into her home and is said to have tried to smother her with her duvet while she lay defenceless in her bed.
Fortunately, she was able to free her thumb to activate a personal alarm on her wrist which caused her attacker to flee. He was later arrested by police and imprisoned.
The terrifying incident took place a couple of years ago, and since then the pensioner has been receiving ongoing support from the VCU to help her overcome her ordeal. She has benefited from being referred to free NHS talking therapy service Talkworks and through the help of the VCU has received compensation from the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) after being initially refused, and after her attacker was released from prison his conditions were extended to being excluded from the town where she lives.
The courageous victim recalled: “I’m lucky really because I believe he would have killed me as he was in a frenzy. But I survived and I’m alive. I can still remember it so vividly. I don’t think that will ever go but I can now talk about it thanks to all the support I’ve received.
“Initially you never think you will come out of this black hole but there is all this help you can get. It sounds dramatic but I don’t know what I would have done without the VCU.
“Shortly after I was attacked, I received a call from a Victim Care Advocate who was so lovely on the telephone. She said she made a good lemon drizzle cake and offered to bring some round – and often did.
“She has become like a friend. I’m now okay but she still rings me occasionally and even calls in sometimes. I can’t speak highly enough of the VCU and also the police because of all the things they did for me – and with respect.”
Under the Code of Practice for Victims of Crime (VCOP), everyone has the right to be referred to support services tailored to their needs to help them cope and recover from the impact of crime.
The Devon & Cornwall Police VCU supports around 20,000 people a year and is primarily funded by the Office of the Police Crime Commissioner (OPCC).
When a crime is reported, victims are offered the opportunity to be contacted by a victim care officer who can provide practical advice, information, signposting, or a referral to an appropriate support service.
The unit works with a wide range of more than 20 local voluntary and community sector organisations – commissioned by the OPCC - which provide emotional and practical support, counselling or therapy. All victims also have a right to receive information about restorative justice (RJ) which reflects on victims' and offenders' journeys to recovery and rehabilitation.
To mark the 10th anniversary of the Exeter-based unit, the good work it does is being celebrated during Devon & Cornwall Police’s first dedicated Victim Focus Week which runs from April 28 to May 2. A wide range of events are being held internally to ensure the force is as victim-centred as possible.
Although the unit is independent from police investigations, VCU staff have direct contact with officers and force systems to ensure victims are kept updated during ongoing cases.
VCU manager Sarah West said: “We are there for victims of all crimes – from fraud to domestic abuse through to serious violent crimes – and for people of all ages, including children.
“When a victim consents to being referred to our service we make contact with them within 24 hours. We have an extremely kind and compassionate team who are there to listen and validate the experiences of those impacted by crime. Even if they don’t initially want support, they can come back to us at any time.
“It’s not just about support but also advice and information about the criminal justice process, what to expect throughout an investigation and what their rights are. However, anyone can contact us whether they have reported a crime or not because they still have a right to be supported and we can signpost them to appropriate services. The feedback we receive from victims about how our service has helped them is incredible.”
The VCU has recently been thanked by a victim of stalking and harassment who was supported through a court case, along with her daughter.
The mother said: “Victim Care has been fantastic. Originally the support started because my daughter was really struggling with the whole situation. Having a Victim Care Advocate support her took the pressure off me at a very difficult time.
“She managed her having a panic attack before giving evidence in court and gave her the strength to stand up and give evidence by sitting behind her in the witness box. The advocate has been fantastic with liaising with all relevant professionals when I was struggling to get a response from them.”
Former East Devon Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Chantalle Hooper is one of the service’s victim care advocates. Among those she is currently supporting are a domestic abuse victim, a male rape victim and a stalking victim.
She said: “When I was a PCSO, I never really understood what the VCU did or how much it helps victims. We are on their side and are there to make sure they feel they are being listened to and supported. I often have people say to me, ‘I don’t know what I would have done without you’.
“We help fight their corner, manage their expectations and help fill the void when they feel they are not getting enough contact from officers investigating their case.”
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “The VCU that my office funds has now been supporting victims for ten years and I remain committed to ensuring it continues to do so for many more decades to come. The service benefits from having a dedicated team of independent advocates who are there to support people every step of the way no matter how serious the crime was or when it took place.
“It is vitally important to me that every victim of any type of crime – whether it has been reported to police or not – has access to free, confidential help to support them with their recovery journey.
“I applaud every victim of crime who has taken the courageous step of reaching out for support and also those who have reported crimes in a bid to bring perpetrators to justice.”
The VCU is open weekdays from 8am to 8pm, and weekends from 9am to 5pm, including bank holidays, excluding Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. To make contact please call 01392 475900.
To access support online visit the Victim Care Devon & Cornwall website at https://victimcare-dc.org/