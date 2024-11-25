Highways teams worked round the clock to deal with hundreds of issues across the county’s highway network caused by Storm Bert over the weekend.
Up to 30 teams, including highways emergency response crews, tree surgeons and other specialists, worked flat out to respond to issues.
Several roads were impassable as numerous rivers burst their banks and drains were deluged by rain for 48 hours.
Saturday saw a steady stream of callouts for fallen trees, flooding and other wind damage such as utility infrastructure and road signs.
Teams in gully wagons patrolled the network clearing gully and drainage blockages while gritter drivers, who were on standby, were on hand to provide extra support.
Additional staff were brought in to the Network Operations Control Centre where they received approximately 600 calls which lead to more than emergency 250 call outs across the weekend.
While the majority of the main road network is now open and moving freely, there are still a number of issues outstanding That could not be resolved over the course of Saturday and Sunday because of the high-water levels.
Many of these are in the South of the county such as at Manaton, Starcross, Avonwick, the Teigngrace Causeway, Liverton and the Dartington to Buckfastleigh Road, A384.
Outstanding issues are being worked through and monitored closely and roads will be reopened when safe to do so.
While a number of flood warnings and flood alerts remain in force, there are currently no severe flood warnings for Devon.
At various points flooding was reported on the A377, A383, A379, A381, A3052, A3072, A382, A3124, A386, A361, A384, A388 and the A375.
Trees were reported down on A358, A386, A390, A379, A385, A381, A3122, A376, A377, A3072, A382, A396, A361, A39 and the A3052
Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Highway Management, said: “Storm Bert has left a trail of devastation this weekend, with a huge number of flooded roads, landslides and more trees down across the county.
“I want to thank our dedicated teams and contractors who have been extremely busy working in hazardous conditions dealing with as many of these as possible.
“They are still working on clean-up operations today, but I’m pleased to say that most of the main road network is moving, although there are still many smaller issues that need to be resolved."
To report an emergency on the highway please call: 0345 155 1004.