Devon will receive £1.3 million from the government to help eligible low-income households using heating oil cope with rising fuel costs.
Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, welcomed the funding, which is part of the £27 million national Crisis and Resilience Fund.
She said: “Rising global fuel costs are hitting rural households particularly hard, especially those who rely on heating oil and already face higher living costs. “This additional funding will help people in acute need, but it also highlights how exposed rural communities are to international events beyond their control. Devon has significant hidden deprivation, and we will continue to press for long-term, preventative investment so people are not pushed into crisis when global shocks occur.
“We are also calling for heating oil to be properly regulated, as rural areas are disproportionately affected by fluctuations in international energy markets.”
The funding targets rural communities in Devon, where homes are more likely to use heating oil than mains gas.
From April 1, district councils will distribute the funding, and the delivery arrangements, expected to mirror the Household Support Fund’s process, are being finalised.
Rising heating oil prices, linked to global conflict, are adding further pressure on already stretched household budgets.
The additional £1,303,439 will be paid to Devon County Council in the 2026/27 financial year as part of the local government funding settlement.
This funding will be in addition to Devon’s Crisis and Resilience Fund allocation of £8.4 million per year for three years, which replaces the Household Support Fund from April 2026.
The Crisis and Resilience Fund, approved by Cabinet last week, is designed to help residents in immediate financial crisis, such as being unable to afford heating or hot water. It also offers longer-term assistance, including advice, housing support and community-based services to eligible households.
District councils will announce application details for eligible households when arrangements are set.
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