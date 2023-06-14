Projects are funded by local companies’ sponsorship and the small AWE budget which is enhanced by grant applications. For this week’s work, we were supported by Tamar Trading in Holsworthy. Melissa Trudgill, Trust Community Engagement Manager said ‘We have built some great partnerships in our local communities and towns and with fantastic involvement from the premises team, it was a delight to see the colourful transformation. It was really heartening to be joined by so much support from the cheerful Friends of Boasley group.’