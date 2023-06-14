The sun shone down on happy workers last week when the AWE (Awe, Wonder, Environment) project came to Boasley Cross Primary School.
The areas to be painted with the bold, blue colour had already been prepped by the amazing premises team of Jamie Page and Gary Friend and they were there on the day leading by example on good painting techniques
Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust’s AWE (Awe, Wonder & Engagement) Projects rejuvenate school facilities, with the help of willing teams of staff, governors, PTFAs, older students and the wider community. It was initially designed as a continuation of the strong community spirit which had been evidenced during lockdown and has seen numerous local businesses pledge their support.
Projects are funded by local companies’ sponsorship and the small AWE budget which is enhanced by grant applications. For this week’s work, we were supported by Tamar Trading in Holsworthy. Melissa Trudgill, Trust Community Engagement Manager said ‘We have built some great partnerships in our local communities and towns and with fantastic involvement from the premises team, it was a delight to see the colourful transformation. It was really heartening to be joined by so much support from the cheerful Friends of Boasley group.’
The warm, family atmosphere of the school really shone that day and we were grateful for all the words of encouragement from the passing staff who also put in a shift later in the day and for the welcome cold drinks.
The next AWE projects are planned for North Tawton, Okehampton Primary School and Bridestowe.