Stronger laws to protect livestock against dog attacks have been welcomed by a Dartmoor farmer and a moorland animal welfare specialist.
The updated Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 2025 will offer increased protection for sheep, cows and other farm animals when it comes into effect on Wednesday, March 18.
Dog owners found guilty of irresponsible dog ownership will face unlimited fines and the new legal amendment means police can more thoroughly investigate livestock worrying and act against dog owners
Karla McKechnie, Dartmoor National Park livestock protection officer, said: “We have a huge problem with dog attacks on livestock nationally and on Dartmoor and if this new amended bill helps promote responsible dog ownership then it is to be welcomed.”
Dog attacks on roads and public paths will now be treated as offences for the first time. Previously, the law only applied to dog attacks in fields.
Mat Cole, Yelverton farmer and NFU South Uplands chair, said: “We welcome stronger more robust legislation around prosecution of offending dog attacks.
“Livestock suffer terribly when a dog or dogs attack or even chase them and it can inflict terrible damage physically and mentally to the sheep especially.
“As a farmer in an area like Dartmoor we know and understand we share this landscape with thousands of people, but keeping your dog on a lead or under close control is a must.
“It is not just livestock and especially sheep which can suffer, but the hidden impact on ground-nesting birds of dogs roaming free across farm and moorland can be devastating. We welcome new laws to crack down on livestock attacks of any kind.”
Livestock worrying is defined as when a dog attacks, chases or causes stress to one or more farm animals. This includes chasing, biting, barking at or stalking which causes animals to panic. Even without physical contact, sheep can experience severe suffering which can lead to injury, death or the abortion of unborn lambs.
