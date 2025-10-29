A Tamar Valley animal lover has launched a children’s book she collaborated on to support youngsters needing extra support.
Mary Framptom-Price, from Latchley, near Gunnislake, and writer Plymouth-born Jane Thomas have published the tale of Mary’s Labrador Elly, the real life rescue dog, as a children’s book called ‘Secrets of Being Brave’.
Buyers are encouraged to donate the book, once they have read it, to schools and organisations supporting vulnerable adults, through the new 'When We Are Brave' project so they too can be uplifted by the stories of doggie daring-do with creature sidekicks. Some proceeds from the book’s sale will go to the Labrador Rescue Trust, which originally provided Mary with her dog Elly.
Raised in the USA, Mary began riding at the age of five and is always near horses. With a Boston College PhD she worked in academia, before late-life adventure, moving to Cornwall with her English husband.
Replacing showjumping and cross-country gallops for rides along Cornish lanes, Mary now spends time with her ex-racehorse, Baz, his three rescued Dartmoor Pony ‘sisters’, and Labrador Elly.
Mary said: “This book began life as what we thought would be another beautifully illustrated, delightful story for children, but as it evolved, we came to believe that it might serve an even greater purpose than just entertaining and enchanting.
“The books remind readers we live in an extraordinary, beautiful world where even the tiniest creatures, the dragonflies, the bumblebees, are carrying out acts of bravery on a daily basis.
“With each of these comes a lesson. As a young bear emerges alone from hibernation for the first time, for example, we are reminded that when we are brave, the world is full of wonder.
“What if we celebrated everything new, instead of fearing it? For it is only when we are brave that we learn what it is to fully live.”
She added: “Today’s world is a confusing one in which to be growing up. Children are encouraged to express and understand their emotions in a bid to make them mentally strong, while at the same time they are increasingly anxious and fearful.
“And it is a tough world in which we live – every day, it seems, there are new reasons to be anxious and scared and worried. ‘Secrets of Being Brave’ is something of a toolkit for the modern age.”
Mary and Jane aim to get copies of ’Secrets of Being Brave’ into as many schools, children’s hospices and children’s hospitals as they can: “The response so far has been amazing and this has become our focus. We honestly believe this book can make a difference in lives. This project is a chance to carry out a random act of kindness and support vulnerable children and adults.”
So far books have been donated locally to Mount Kelly College, Tavistock and Delaware Primary Academy at Drakewalls among many children’s hospices and hospitals.
Writer and publisher Jane has spent decades travelling the world and poking her nose into other people’s lives, so her books are about adventures in obscure places with the aim of revealing hidden truths.
