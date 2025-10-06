TICKETS are selling fast for the Actors of North Tawton Society (ANTS) and Young ANTS performances of E Nesbit’s “The Railway Children”, which will be performed from Wednesday, October 29 to Saturday, November 1.
Produced and Directed by Twiggy Lake and Sarah Ruby, the play has been adapted for the stage by Mike Kenny.
Twiggy Lake, a long-serving member of ANTS and experienced director, performer and producer, explained: “This year as well as actors on stage we have been filming scenes on the South Devon Railway at Staverton and at Bovey Tracey Heritage Museum.
“We are indebted to the railway and staff who were really helpful with our filming.
“The acting will be interspersed with filmed sections on screens which will give an added perspective which I am sure people will enjoy.”
The cast includes: Roberta (Bobbie) - Daisy Nelson, Peter - Albany Powell, Phyllis - Sara Dack, Cook - Sarah Ruby, Butler - Phoebe Kingdom Steer, Maid - Elizabeth Robins, Mother - Lucy Barzotelli, Father - Jacob Powell, Perks - Nigel Davies, Mrs Viney - Katy Robins, Doctor - Jacob Powell, Mrs Perks - Sarah Ruby, Perks’ children - Ivy Barzotelli, Eva Hamby, Merry Powell, Tabitha Stevens and Seren Symons; Old Gentleman - Adam Lloyd, Mr Szezcpansky - John Palmer, District Supervisor - Chris Dack, Worker 1 - Elizabeth Robins, Worker 2 - Chris Dack, Jim - Phoebe Kingdom Steer, Children - Isabel Robins and Elise Lewis.
In total there are 11 children among the cast.
ANTS say that tickets are currently selling fast for the Saturday performance so recommend purchasing sooner rather than later, to avoid disappointment.
Doors open at North Tawton Town Hall at 7pm for the start of performances at 7.30pm.
Ticket prices are £10 for adults and £6.50 for 12s and under.
