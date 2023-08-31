It may have been a somewhat grey and drizzly day in Okehampton last week but that did not stop residents flocking to Simmons Park to enjoy the Rotary Club’s summer fair.
Though smaller than in previous years, the fair proved to be a successful event raising funds for local charities and causes.
Thanks to local sponsors Godfrey Short and Squire, Mike Harding Lighting, Stevens Estate Agents and Country Lanes Garden Centre, the well-loved duck race was able to take place, and with a £100 first place prize available dozens of rubber ducks were released into the river.
But fair-goers could also enjoy a variety of food, musical entertainment, sport activities and a range of stalls to browse.
Musicians included Eddie Kingdom Jazz Band, Wren Music, and Richards Time Machine, who also compered the show, while the Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA) provided the sports activities, including archery.
There was also a rope challenge, climbing tower and axe throwing and mask competition available to try out.
At the time of writing it was not yet known how much money had been raised.
Last year, the Rotary summer fair was held earlier in the year to round off the four-day bank holiday weekend held last June in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.